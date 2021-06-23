Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Exclusive: Marvel Is Setting Its Heroes Up To Fight Dinosaurs

By Faith McKay
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best things about the world of superhero movies is that nothing is really off the table. We love these worlds and franchises for this very reason. It means they have the room to explore the unexpected for audiences, and that can be a beautiful thing. It can also be a challenge to keep surprising your movie-going audience after a decade of surprising films. What will Marvel do next to keep us surprised, entertained, and enthralled with their universe? Well, thanks to some digging from our trusted and proven source, we’ve exclusively learned a next big step in that direction for Marvel. It involves dinosaurs.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Community Policy
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Hulk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Universe#Dinosaurs#Jurassic World#Mcu#Tarzan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related
ComicsStarWars.com

The Fight for Han Solo Heats Up in Marvel’s September 2021 Star Wars Comics – Exclusive

For Han Solo, there’s no escape from the past. Good or bad. Boba Fett has lost his prize — Solo, frozen in carbonite — and is determined to recover his rightful bounty. But as we’ve learned in Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover, this was no simple theft; indeed, there are much larger and personal players involved. More will be revealed as the story continues in Marvel’s September 2021 Star Wars comics, and StarWars.com has your first look at covers and plot details for Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #4, Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Boushh #1, Star Wars #17, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #14, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #16, and Star Wars: Darth Vader #16, as well as Star Wars: The High Republic #9, set during the prime of the Jedi Order.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Working On A Dinosaur-Themed Movie

One major way Marvel Studios continues to generate endless movies and TV series without audiences growing bored is by giving each project a different flavor, often by aping another genre. For example, Shang-Chi is inspired by martial arts films and Blade will be horror-themed. At this point, the MCU is so enormous that it can support any kind of story. Case in point, Marvel looks to be developing a new project that’ll pit superheroes against dinosaurs.
MoviesTVOvermind

Fun Supercut of When Marvel Villains and Heroes Stop For a Bite

Just when you think the last shot will be the iconic shawarma, the Pez scene steps in and steals the ending. It makes a person wonder how many people realize just how many eating scenes, or scenes that have to do with food, are actually involved in the MCU. There are quite a few scenes as the clip below reveals, and to be certain there are likely a lot of takes in the various movies in which the actors had to do what comes normal and spit the bites out or keep taking small bites and try to make it look natural. There have been plenty of moments in the movies when actors have had to eat something to make things look fairly natural, but there are those times when one can’t help but wonder if some of the actors actually are munching away as they try to focus on their lines and hitting their marks correctly. This is seen in a lot of movies when people are eating, that they have to keep up the act while stuffing food in their mouths.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: X-Men Legends #7 variant cover

Announced earlier this month, Marvel Comics revealed Larry Hama and Billy Tan are taking over Marvel’s X-Men: Legends with issue #7 in September. The series has revisited classic and important previous X-Men stories and now it’s time to explore the 90s featuring Wolverine and Jubilee. Courtesy of Marvel we have your first look at Elizabeth Torque’s variant cover for the issue.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Marvel's "Loki" Revealed As Exclusive July Fortnite Crew Skin

Loki will join the expansive Fortnite Battle Royale roster via the Fortnite Crew subscription service. Epic Games introduced Fortnite Crew late last year as its first monthly subscription service. For $11.99 USD per month, subscribers receive exclusive in-game cosmetics, 1,000 V-Bucks and the seasonal Battle Pass for free. The price was well worth it for Fortnite players who enjoy collecting new skins and boasting them in-game. Thus far, we’ve seen everything from Galaxy skins to DC Comics’ Green Arrow in Fortnite Crew. July is a new month, and Epic Games announced Marvel supervillain “Loki” as the latest Crew addition.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Shang-Chi #2

There’s a Cosmic Cube for sale, and everyone from Hydra to AIM to the Hand is ready to pay up for it. But Shang-Chi and his Five Weapons Society might outbid them! Unless a certain Star-Spangled Avenger has anything to say about it…Uh-oh…. Shang-Chi #2. Written by Gene Luen Yang.
TV SeriesComicBook

How Loki Sets Up Annihilation and a Massive Cosmic Marvel Story

Earlier this year, Michael Waldron said Loki would have lasting ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it turns out, Waldron happens to be the head writer on both the Tom Hiddleston-starring series and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it's more apparent than ever the two will be tied pretty close together. If the latest episode of Loki was any indication, the show may have also already set the stage for one of Marvel's most popular cosmic story arcs.