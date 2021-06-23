Cancel
Critical Role Reveals First Look at The Legend of Vox Machina Character Art

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical Role has revealed a first look at the character art for its upcoming The Legend of Vox Machina series and revealed that Emmy Award-winning designer Phil Bourassa would serve as the lead character designer for the series. Critical Role revealed Bourassa's involvement as well as the first character art for the series in a 10-minute video which can be viewed above. Bourassa previously served as the lead character designer for Young Justice, Batman: Bad Blood and several other animated DC movies. The video also contains a brief couple of seconds of completed animation for the show, with Vex pulling out of a "Mercenaries Wanted" poster and showing it to the camera with the rest of the team behind her. You can see the first look at the character art below:

