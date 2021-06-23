‘Yellowstone’ TV: Roarke Actor Josh Holloway Discusses Whether His Character Bombed Beth Dutton

Ever since the ending of “Yellowstone’s” third season, fans of the Paramount Network hit series have had one primary question.

“Who attacked the Dutton Family?” is the question that everyone wants answered as a new season grows closer. We still do not have an official date or timeline for the fourth season premiere but it is growing close. Many fans believe the show will hold off on the premiere until after the Olympics have come and gone. It is a smart move by “Yellowstone” to avoid direct competition to the always popular summer games. Fans of the show have shown great patience so far as the wait continues for the foreseeable future.

One of the primary suspects in the attacks on the Dutton family is the Market Equities team of Willa Hayes and Roarke Morris. Fans who suspect this duo specifically think the firm was targeting Beth Dutton in the attack. Beth, a “Yellowstone” fan favorite, was the recipient of a brown package that turns out to be a bomb. She is mere feet from the explosion inside her office that is strong enough to blow the building’s windows. Fans suspect Market Equities at least played a hand in the ambush on Beth. Josh Holloway, who plays Roarke Morris on the show, isn’t giving any hints as to whether or not his character had a hand in the attack. Holloway does, however, provide a bit of juicy information regarding his character’s fate.

“Did I blow her (Beth) up?” Holloway says in a recent interview with Esquire. “I will not answer that, but I will tell you Roarke is going to get his.”

It is interesting phrasing by the “Yellowstone” star regarding the fate of Roarke Morris. It appears Roarke’s days could be numbered with some western justice coming his way in the new season. Holloway continued speaking about his character’s fate in the interview.

“He should have been more concerned with conservation,” he says. “We’ll see what happens to him.”

Holloway goes on to say that Beth Dutton is one of his favorite “Yellowstone” characters.

“But Beth is awesome” Holloway continues. “What a great character. I wish I could tell you, but I can’t tell you who or what did that situation, but you will find out. And like I said, yeah… Roarke’s going to get his. No worries.”

It looks like we have a lot to look forward to in the fourth season of “Yellowstone” regarding the Market Equities team. “Get his” could mean a number of different things for Roarke Morris and his “Yellowstone” future. If he is indeed behind the Dutton clan attacks, fans want swift and decisive retribution. It sounds like we may be getting exactly that, “Yellowstone” fans.

If you’re excitement level for the new season wasn’t so hot just yet — I bet it probably is now.