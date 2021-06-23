Building Intelligent Surgery for the Future of Orthopedics Enhatch Announces Growth Investment to Make Surgeries Faster, Safer, Smarter

The podiatry workforce has evolved in relation to the scope of the practice, the growth fueled increasingly by changing demands of evidence-based care among patients. The trend has become a defining attribute of care in the podiatry services market. The demand in foot care services, a key segment of the podiatry services market, has made positive strides in order to align with changing dynamics in overall healthcare in the developed and the developing world. Focus on efficiency and adaptability toward the slew of new digital technologies have kept the podiatry practice considerably dynamic. Problems that affect lower limb or feet, including toenails, come under the purview of the practice. Over the years, podiatry services in hospitals have grown in numbers and expanded in scope of what podiatrists do–their roles, expectations, clinical expertise—all have enriched the practice. The regulations are key circumscribing framework within which the contours of the podiatry services market are etched.