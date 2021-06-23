Cancel
Building Intelligent Surgery for the Future of Orthopedics Enhatch Announces Growth Investment to Make Surgeries Faster, Safer, Smarter

By Chris J. Stewart
orthospinenews.com
 9 days ago

As growth in orthopedic surgery demand continues to rapidly outpace surgeon capacity, one technology company’s innovative, AI-enabled software platform is helping streamline the end-to-end surgical process. Enhatch, provider of the leading cloud-based Intelligent Surgery platform, announced today that it has raised a significant growth investment led by software growth equity firms Trousdale Capital, and Apis Holdings, with participation by Enhatch’s existing major investors. Enhatch’s Intelligent Surgery platform provides leading medical device manufacturers access to powerful tools previously out of reach. These technologies will benefit orthopedic and spine device manufacturers, surgeons, and patients by making surgeries faster, safer, and smarter.

#Orthopedics#Orthopedic Surgery#Investment#Startup#Trousdale Capital
