April Nicole Sims – formerly of Sesser, IL
April Nicole Sims, 43, formerly of Sesser, passed away June 19, 2021. She was born on April 4, 1978 in Mt Vernon. She is survived by her parents Rick and Debi (Cockrum) Sims of Sesser; three children David Lee Sims of Sesser, Thomas Alva Overton of Desoto and Debra Faye Overton of DuQuoin; one brother Ricky (Natasha) Sims West Frankfort; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and one grandmother Donna Cockrum and a very special fur baby “Miss Kitty”.www.franklincounty-news.com