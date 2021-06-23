Severe Weather Statement issued for Collier by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collier THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN COLLIER AND WEST CENTRAL HENDRY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Miami.alerts.weather.gov