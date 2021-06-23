SpineCraft and WishBone Medical Enter Distribution Agreement to Increase Access to Comprehensive Spine Deformity System for Pediatric Orthopedic Market
WESTMONT, Ill. & WARSAW, Ind. — June 23, 2020 — SpineCraft, LLC, a U.S. medical device company focused on spine deformity and complex spine disorders, and WishBone Medical, Inc., a leader in pediatric orthopedic medical devices, today announced a long-term distribution agreement pursuant to which WishBone will distribute SpineCraft’s ASTRA Spine Deformity System in several U.S. markets—with focus on the pediatric spine deformity segment. The comprehensive product system addresses a broad range of complex spinal pathologies with a low-profile design that allows surgeons to maximize bone graft. The system’s custom deformity-correction instruments are designed to shorten surgery time while enabling more controlled correction of spinal deformities.orthospinenews.com