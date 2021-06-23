Lick Creek Nature Center Youth Programs

With school out and the kids home for the summer, right now is the perfect time to head to camp. But finding the right option for your child can be time consuming. If you’re looking for something that strikes the perfect balance between entertaining and fun for your 7-12 year old, the Lick Creek Nature Center has an abundance of daily youth programs all summer long! Put down the video game controllers, log out of Netflix, and learn more about wildlife through each of the specialty camps designed to help kids gain new skills, friends, and great memories for the summer!