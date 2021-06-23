Cancel
Allamakee County, IA

COVID-19 vaccine is readily available in Allamakee County

Clayton County Register
 13 days ago

For those not yet vaccinated, Allamakee County Public Health does have a good supply of vaccine and is highly encouraging everyone to receive it. Vaccine clinics are readily available every Friday afternoon for both prime and boost doses for Moderna. Currently, Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine is also available. These clinics are held at the main entrance to Veterans Memorial Hospital. Call 563-568-5660 to schedule an appointment.

waukonstandard.com
