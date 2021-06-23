Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vicarious Surgical Opens New State-of-the-Art Corporate Headquarters in Waltham, Mass.

By Chris J. Stewart
orthospinenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”), a next-generation medical robotics company driven by its mission to improve patient outcomes, today announced it has established a new state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Waltham, Mass. in order to expand its core business functions. The new facility will initially house approximately 250 employees.

orthospinenews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmidt
Person
Jerry Yang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waltham#Robotics#Art#The Company Rrb#Vicarious Surgical#Co Founder#Company#Khosla Ventures#Innovation Endeavors#Ame Cloud Ventures#Breakthrough Designation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
FDA
Related
New York City, NYny.gov

Empire State Development Announces Fashionphile To Establish Headquarters In New York City, Creating Nearly 150 Jobs

The Leading Online Retailer Specializing in Pre-Owned Ultra-Luxury Women's Accessories Will Invest $4 Million to Launch East Coast Headquarters. Empire State Development today announced FASHIONPHILE, based in Carlsbad, California, will invest $4 million to establish an East Coast headquarters in New York City. The luxury recommerce company will lease over 60,000 square feet on the fourth floor of RXR Realty’s Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea and has signed a 10-year-lease to expand its operations beginning in 2022.
Businessorthospinenews.com

Medical Device and Technology Company Lazurite™ to Introduce its ArthroFree™ Wireless Arthroscopic Camera System at AOSSM-AANA Combined Annual Meeting in Nashville, July 7-11

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medical device and technology company Lazurite™ (formerly Indago) will unveil its transformative ArthroFree™ wireless arthroscopic camera system at the combined annual meeting of the American Orthopedic Society for Sport Medicine (AOSSM) and the Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) at Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., July 7-11, 2021. Surgeons, physicians and other attendees will be able to directly experience the ArthroFree system in Booth 320.
Massachusetts Statebaystatebanner.com

Mass. State Project No. ITD2002

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS – CLASSIFIED LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT. MASSACHUSETTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE FOR ADMINISTRATION AND FINANCE. DIVISION OF CAPITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT & MAINTENANCE. Electronic Bids submitted in the format furnished by the Division of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance (DCAMM) and clearly identified as a bid will be received through DCAMM’s E-Bid Room at www.bidexpress.com/businesses/10279/home no later than the date and time specified and will forthwith be publicly opened remotely by DCAMM Bid Room personnel and read aloud over a conference call line. Persons interested in accessing the remote bid opening can do so by using the following conference line number and passcode: CenturyLink Audio Conferencing Dial in number 1-877-820-7831, Passcode: 818087.
Stamford, CTgreenwichsentinel.com

Governor Lamont Announces Tomo Locating Corporate Headquarters in Stamford

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that fintech startup company Tomo has selected Stamford, Connecticut as the home of its corporate headquarters. Founded in October 2020 by former Zillow executives Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong, Tomo will operate its end-to-end digital mortgage and home-purchasing platform from its new Stamford headquarters, with additional corporate offices in Seattle and Austin. The company is officially launching today in the Seattle, Houston, and Dallas markets.
Rosenberg, TXrealtynewsreport.com

New Headquarters for Biotics Research

ROSENBERG, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Biotics Research Corp., a nutritional supplement company, is constructing a new corporate headquarters, research facility, warehouse, and distribution site in the City of Rosenberg. The 87,569 SF new facility will be built in the Rosenberg Business Park, according to the Fort Bend Economic...
Economyorthospinenews.com

Nexxt Spine Announces Groundbreaking of Corporate Headquarters

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexxt Spine, LLC a medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders, is proud to publicize the groundbreaking of the corporate headquarter expansion in Noblesville, Indiana. The new 36,000 sq. ft. facility will include expanded capabilities for surgeon training and education, continued focus on in-house manufacturing by doubling the available capacity, and expanded new Product Development and testing laboratory capabilities.
Franklin Park, ILsgbonline.com

Life Fitness Relocates Corporate Headquarters To Franklin Park

Life Fitness announced the relocation of its global headquarters to Franklin Park, IL, to consolidate its corporate operations, effective July 1, 2021. The consolidation will support growth and innovation across the organization and space to collaborate with customers. Life Fitness will renovate the 200,000-square-foot facility with a more modern floorplan...
Park Ridge, NJbakingbusiness.com

New name, headquarters for Promotion In Motion

PARK RIDGE, NJ. — Promotion In Motion Inc., maker of Welch’s Fruit Snacks, Original Gummi FunMix, Sour Jacks and Sun-Maid Chocolate Raisins, is rebranding to PIM Brands Inc. The company also moved its headquarters to a complex in Park Ridge. PIM Brands Inc. will remain part of The Promotion In...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Simeio Amplifies Growth with New Atlanta Corporate Headquarters

Simeio, a global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM), announced its new relocated headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia, a fast-growing tech hub just north of the Atlanta metro. The new location is an exciting area in the country, with the right infrastructure to accommodate this fast-growing tech company. The new...
Connecticut Statetheintelligencer.com

Editorial: A corporate headquarters win for CT

You don’t need to approve of Big Tobacco to applaud Tuesday’s news about a major employer moving its headquarters to Connecticut. You don’t need to think Philip Morris International is a good company or a bad company to acknowledge what it means for our state to have the firm’s offices here.
Park Ridge, NJnjbmagazine.com

Promotion In Motion Rebrands, Moves Corporate Headquarters to Park Ridge

Global snacks and confections maker, Promotion In Motion Inc., announced it is rebranding to PIM Brands Inc. as it continues on its long running and ambitious growth plan. The company, known for loved brands including Welch’s® Fruit Snacks, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks®, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins and more, also announced it has moved its global headquarters to a state-of-the art complex in Park Ridge.
Saint Charles, MOPosted by
St. Louis Business Journal

Milestone Opens New Corporate Headquarters in St. Charles, Missouri

ST. CHARLES, MO (JUNE 22, 2021) Milestone Equipment Holdings, a national leader in transportation equipment leasing solutions, announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters in the vibrant Streets of St. Charles complex effective June 21, 2021. This custom-built office features abundant natural light, an open floor plan and flexible workspaces to support the collaborative culture of the local team. Additionally, it features spacious training and meeting facilities to support the company's learning & development initiatives and other needs of team members throughout its nationwide branch network. "We are very excited about the move to our new office and our ability to design it from the ground up," said Don Clayton, Milestone's chief executive officer. "We have experienced tremendous growth the past few years, and this move allows us to better meet the current and future needs of our entire team and our customers. Just as importantly, the dynamic environment at the Streets of St. Charles provides a convenient and productive experience for visiting team members and guests, while furthering our efforts to be an employer of choice in our local market."
Springdale, ARArkansas Business

Tyson Ventures Invests in Food Robotics Firm

Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale, has invested in food robotics company Soft Robotics Inc. of Bedford, Massachusetts. Soft Robotics raised $10 million from Tyson Ventures and several other venture firms in order to expand operations and launch its SoftAI robotics solutions. Tyson Foods already uses Soft Robotics’ technologies, and Tyson Ventures has invested $500 million in automation and technology in the past three years.
Alpharetta, GAthecolumbusceo.com

PAJUNK Celebrates New U.S. Headquarters Opening in Alpharetta

New Building Confirms Medical Device Manufacturer's Commitment to Growth by Adding 50,000 Sq Ft in the Atlanta Area. Previously located in Norcross, Georgia, Pajunk is known for manufacturing innovative devices for regional anesthesia, which allows a surgical procedure to be done on a region of the body without the patient being unconscious. Regional anesthesia has experienced consistent growth globally, as clinicians and patients prefer the benefits of regional over general anesthesia: enabling quicker recovery while reducing nausea or vomiting and the need to prescribe opioids to manage post-procedural pain. With the opioid epidemic reaching an all-time high in the U.S., regional anesthesia is becoming more prevalent.
Middletown, NJprogressivegrocer.com

Saker Family Opens State-of-the-Art ShopRite in New Jersey

Saker ShopRites opened its new store, the ShopRite at Kings Commons in Middletown, N.J., on June 23 at 7 a.m. with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The 91,624-square-foot store serves as the anchor tenant in a new retail development located along Route 35 and Kings Highway. “We have a long commitment...
Businessdallassun.com

Angiosoma, Inc., Soon to Be Globestar Therapeutics Corporation, Welcomes Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, Radiant Health to the Medical Advisory Board

Srinivasan's medical management experience, leadership positions, and advisory experience will add additional depth to the AngioSoma team. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) has added Kaushik Srinivasan, CEO, Radiant Health, to the Advisory Board. Kaushik's experience in frontier sciences, the epidemiology of neurological trauma, as well as his leadership roles in major health care organizations are a tremendous asset to the AngioSoma team.
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Dario Zamarian Appointed as Pavilion Data Systems CEO; Gurpreet Singh Quoted

Dario Zamarian, former Maxar Technologies executive, has joined Pavilion Data Systems as CEO, bringing to company his extensive information technology experience. He will work to support Pavilion’s planned period of accelerated product offerings and go-to-market outcomes, the company said Friday. “As artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven requirements accelerate, Pavilion...
HealthVentureBeat

AI Weekly: WHO outlines steps for creating inclusive AI health care systems

This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) released its first global report on AI in health, along with six guiding principles for design, development, and deployment. The fruit of two years of consultations with WHO-appointed experts, the work cautions against overestimating the benefits of AI while highlighting how it could be used to improve screening for diseases, assist with clinical care, and more.