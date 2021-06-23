The Items Iowans Have Way Too Many Of [GALLERY]

I think it's safe to say that almost everyone has at least ONE thing that they can't stop buying. No matter how many you have, you just can't help but buy more!. Over the course of the past year or so, my t-shirt collection has gotten seriously out of control. I went through my drawers last fall to clear some of the old ones out, but now I have even MORE than I did before. If I were to take a guess on the number, I'd say I probably have around 100. I have to keep them in three different drawers because I ran out of space. Here's a look at the largest of the three drawers (yes, I organize them by color):