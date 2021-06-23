June 23rd, 2021

Sheila Keirnes was born to Guy & Helen (Wood) Keirnes in Missoula, MT, on March 11, 1947. Sheila was warmly welcomed by two big brothers, Bill & Gary and numerous cousins. Sheila was a beautiful, bright light addition to the family. Sheila lived with her family in Hall, MT. Helen loved to dress Sheila up in frilly dresses and entered her in many beautiful baby contests and later in pageants. Sheila won first place in two of the beauty pageants. She attended grade school in Hall. Sheila was a very headstrong, stubborn, outdoorsy girl and spent her childhood sledding, swimming, boating, bicycling, roller-skating, ice skating, horseback riding and dancing with her brothers and the Hunt and Olsson children in Hall. Later, Sheila and her family moved to Richland, WA where she attended high school.