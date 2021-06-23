Cancel
Brie Larson and Jessie Ennis Take a Friendship Test

 13 days ago

Actresses Brie Larson and Jessie Ennis take the ultimate friendship test. The two met while working on a theatre production over 10 years ago. After coincidentally wearing matching outfits on multiple occasions, they became fast best friends. Whether they're sharing their first impressions of each other, exchanging sweet compliments, or showing off their hidden talents, these two prove that a good friendship thrives off of love and lots of laughter.

