VMH and IDPH recommend simple steps to keep summer picnics healthy

The summer cookout season is officially underway in Iowa. Along with it comes the danger of under-cooked meat or meat that has been improperly prepared and the illnesses it can bring. Each year, many get sick either directly of indirectly from food items that haven’t been properly prepared. One of the major dangers when meat is improperly prepared is E. coli 0157. Iowa State Epidemiologist Dr. Patricia Quinlisk said there is one simple rule that can cut down on the number of E. coli 0157 illnesses. “Cook all ground meat patties and poultry until the center is gray or brown. All juices running from the meat should be clear, with no trace of pink or cloudiness.”