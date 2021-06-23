With time comes a modified approach to giving and receiving

Who doesn’t want gifts? Who doesn’t want a lot of gifts?. When I was a little kid – OK, full disclosure, it probably stuck with me for more years (decades?) than I’d care to admit – it was all about quantity with barely a nod to quality when it came to Christmas or my birthday and receiving gifts. At Christmas, whether I or another family member was playing “Santa” and distributing the gifts that had been previously placed under the tree to people situated about the living room, when everything was handed out I wanted to basically be hidden by a mountain of colorfully wrapped boxes. Anything less than that, and my mind was like, “What gives? Does Santa really know if you’ve been naughty or nice?” If my sister had a couple more gifts than me, I’d wonder to myself what my family, i.e. the gift-givers, saw in her that they didn’t see in me.