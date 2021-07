If your business is requiring in-person employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, here’s how to discuss and promote your policy. Employee vaccinations have been a widely discussed and contested issue regarding the return to the physical workplace. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has issued guidance stating that employers are allowed to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for in-person employees (barring medical or religious reasons), but it can be a sensitive and polarizing topic. HR and business leaders will need to announce and enforce this policy in a way that doesn't alienate workers who may have strong opinions about getting vaccinated.