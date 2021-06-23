UPDATE Heavy flames, smoke engulf Sunbury home, crews were working on adjacent homes

SUNBURY — Fire crews from across the Valley have a three-alarm structure fire under control after a home along 200 block of North Sixth Street was heavily damaged by fire this afternoon.

The first fire call went out about 12:30 p.m. A second alarm was called within five minutes and crews shifted to a third alarm within 10 minutes of the first call.

Power has been restored to all homes around scene as of 3 p.m.

Emergency personnel on the scene said all occupants of the home made it out safely.

The home was fully engulfed with smoke and flames on both the first and second floors. Fire crews are still overhauling the main fire while crews are also in homes on either side, which have some smoke and water damage.

More than two dozen fire and rescue crews responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided when they become available.