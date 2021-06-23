Nintendo's Game Builder Garage Is Too Inaccessible and Closed Off to Be a Useful Tool

“What’s a garage?” asked the lifelong apartment dweller. A few years ago, Nintendo made a dream of mine come true when it released Super Mario Maker. As somebody who spent far too many afternoons in his childhood designing levels on graphing paper, it was an incredible feeling to bring those ideas to life. The title reignited the embers of desire for game design within me. I’ve always had that romantic idea of making my own indie title, but it’s something I’ve never pursued because of my complete lack of artistic abilities. Whenever I sat down to read a book on C++, the idea of people mocking my attempts at pixel art would petrify me and steadily extinguish the fire within.