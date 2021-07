We have been hearing about keeping our work and personal lives separate for so long. It is pretty good advice and not always because of the reasons we usually associate with this advice. For example, when you use your browser and look up songs and movies to watch, do you want this to be seen in your work search history? Obviously, no. You can easily set up a work and home profile to prevent this, so your search histories don’t get muddled up. This tutorial will show you how to set up separate profiles on Google Chrome for work and home on your Windows 10 computers.