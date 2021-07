One of the most common questions crossbow hunters ask is, “Which broadhead is best to use with my crossbow?” With so many broadheads on the market these days, finding the best broadhead for your specific crossbow setup can be difficult to figure out and can take lots of time and money. To help make this process easier and to best help you answer this question, we must consider the different types of broadheads available on the market, how the differences in the shapes can affect aerodynamics, and the maximum shooting speed of your crossbow.