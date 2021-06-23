Cancel
Michigan State

Opponent Preview: Michigan State

By Ryan Choe
wnursports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwestern looks to start the 2021-22 season with a bang starting with a conference matchup at Ryan Field against the Michigan State Spartans. Kickoff at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN. Fresh off one of the program’s most successful seasons, the ‘Cats head into their opening game with a lot of new faces. Gone is legendary defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, along with 16 combined starters, and in is his successor Jim O’Neil from the Las Vegas Raiders. Friday night’s contest will be more than a debut, however, as Northwestern looks to avenge its lone regular-season loss from last year. Nov. 28, 2020, saw the then-8th-ranked ‘Cats upset by the Spartans, crushing the team’s hopes for a perfect season and a legitimate College Football Playoff run.

