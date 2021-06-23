Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Durability of lifileucel linked to duration of immune checkpoint inhibitor use in melanoma

By Drew Amorosi
healio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach 6-month decrease in exposure to immune checkpoint inhibitors nearly doubled the duration of response to therapy with lifileucel among patients with metastatic melanoma, according to long-term results of a phase 2 study. The results — presented during the virtual ASCO Annual Meeting — suggest that patients may derive greater,...

www.healio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Myers Squibb#Melanoma#Inhibitors#Astellas Pharma#Pharmaceuticals#Asco Annual Meeting#University Of Louisville#Braf Mek#Cox#Ci#Pd L1#Ldh#Frcp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Tumors
Related
CancerHealth.com

8 Melanoma Treatments and Therapies to Know, According to Experts

Though only responsible for around 1% of skin cancers, melanoma is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous forms of the disease, Sowmya Ravi-Jeyamohan, MD, board-certified dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon of North Sound Dermatology, tells Health. And, as with any type of cancer, early detection and appropriate treatment is essential to positive outcomes.
CancerMedicalXpress

Common tumor inhibitor drug triggers unfavorable immune effects

Cancer immunotherapy involving drugs that inhibit CTLA-4 also activates an unwanted response that may self-limit its efficacy in fighting tumors, according to a new study led by Francesco Marangoni, Ph.D., assistant professor of physiology & biophysics and member of the Institute for Immunology at the University of California, Irvine. Study results are published online in the journal Cell.
Canceronclive.com

MET Inhibitors Find Their Niche in NSCLC

Three-quarters of all cases of lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of non–small cell lung cancer, are defined by oncogenic driver events involving receptor tyrosine kinase–orchestrated cellular signaling pathways. Three-quarters of all cases of lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), are defined by oncogenic...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Neoadjuvant Is Superior to Adjuvant Immunotherapy in Stage III Melanoma

Research has suggested that neoadjuvant immunotherapy combinations are superior to adjuvant immunotherapy for patients with stage III melanoma. Research has suggested that neoadjuvant immunotherapy combinations are superior to adjuvant immunotherapy for patients with stage III melanoma. Further, with the increased use of neoadjuvant therapy, adjuvant or palliative therapy may not be as necessary for those with melanoma, said Christian U. Blank, MD, PhD, in a presentation during the 2021 World Congress of Melanoma & 17th EADO Congress.
Saint Louis, MOScience Daily

Cell-based immunotherapy shows promise against melanoma

An immunotherapy based on supercharging the immune system's natural killer cells has been effective in treating patients with recurrent leukemia and other difficult to treat blood cancers. Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have shown in preclinical studies conducted in mice and human cells that this type of cell-based immunotherapy also could be effective against solid tumors, starting with melanoma, a type of skin cancer that can be deadly if not caught early.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Sarcopenia and prognosis of advanced cancer patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors: A comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis.

Sarcopenia is commonly encountered in patients with advanced cancer, but the role of sarcopenia in predicting prognosis in this group of patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) remains undetermined. The aim of this study was to performed the first meta-analysis focusing on the prognostic value of sarcopenia in patients with advanced cancer who were treated with ICIs comprehensively.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Burtness on the Efficacy of Checkpoint Inhibitors in Head & Neck Cancer

Barbara Burtness, MD, discusses the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors in the treatment of patients with head and neck cancer. Barbara Burtness, MD, a professor of medicine; the interim associate Cancer Center director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Disease Aligned Research team leader of the Head and Neck Cancers Program; and co-leader of Developmental Therapeutics at Yale Cancer Center, discusses the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors in the treatment of patients with head and neck cancer.
CancerNature.com

Using oncolytic viruses to ignite the tumour immune microenvironment in bladder cancer

The advent of immune checkpoint inhibition (ICI) has transformed the treatment paradigm for bladder cancer. However, despite the success of ICI in other tumour types, the majority of ICI-treated patients with bladder cancer failed to respond. The lack of efficacy in some patients could be attributed to a paucity of pre-existing immune reactive cells within the tumour immune microenvironment, which limits the beneficial effects of ICI. In this setting, strategies to attract lymphocytes before implementation of ICI could be helpful. Oncolytic virotherapy is thought to induce the release of damage-associated molecular patterns, eliciting a pro-inflammatory cytokine cascade and stimulating the activation of the innate immune system. Concurrently, oncolytic virotherapy-induced oncolysis leads to further release of neoantigens and subsequent epitope spreading, culminating in a robust, tumour-specific adaptive immune response. Combination therapy using oncolytic virotherapy with ICI has proven successful in a number of preclinical studies and is beginning to enter clinical trials for the treatment of both non-muscle-invasive and muscle-invasive bladder cancer. In this context, understanding of the mechanisms underpinning oncolytic virotherapy and its potential synergism with ICI will enable clinicians to effectively deploy oncolytic virotherapy, either as monotherapy or as combination therapy in the different clinical stages of bladder cancer.
CancerMedscape News

NIVO + LAG-3 Antibody Succeeds in Advanced Melanoma

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello. I'm Dr Jeffrey Weber. I'm a medical oncologist and deputy director of the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center at New York University Langone Health in New York City. Today I'll be commenting on two studies on melanoma treatment presented at the oral sessions of this year's American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting.
Cancertargetedonc.com

High BMI Negatively Impacts Survival Outcomes With Osimertinib in EGFR+ NSCLC

In a retrospective analysis of patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer and EGFR mutations treated with osimertinib, investigators found that body mass index of 25 kg/mq2 or more had a negative impact on survival outcomes. In a retrospective analysis of patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Ferulic acid-mediated modulation of apoptotic signaling pathways in cancer.

Ashutosh Gupta, Amit Kumar Singh, Mariam Loka, Abhay Kumar Pandey, Anupam Bishayee. Ferulic acid (4-hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid, FA), a hydroxycinnamic acid derived from various seeds, nuts, leaves, and fruits, exists in a free form as well as is covalently conjugated with polysaccharides, glycoproteins, polyamines, lignin, and hydroxy fatty acids of plant cell walls. It exhibits a variety of pharmacological effects, such as antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, vasodilatory, antithrombotic, antimicrobial, anti-allergic, antiviral, hepatoprotective, and anticancer activities. FA induces the expression of cell cycle-related proteins, such as p53 and p21, and reduces cyclin D1 and cyclin E levels. Moreover, FA triggers apoptosis and autophagic cell death depending on intracellular reactive oxygen species production in various cancer cell lines. The potential apoptotic action of FA is mediated by altered expression of procaspase-3, procaspase-8, procaspase-9, poly (ADP ribose) polymerase, Bcl-2, and Bax. It blocks the activation of both the canonical Smad and noncanonical extracellular-signal-regulated kinase/Akt (protein kinase B) pathways in various cancer cells. However, due to low solubility and permeability, its availability to biological systems is limited. Therefore, encapsulation of FA into chitosan tripolyphosphate nanoparticles may enhance its cytocompatibility, solubility, and anticancer potential. The nanohybrids of FA and double layered hydroxide exhibit cellular delivery properties of intercalated molecules on cancer cell lines. This chapter summarizes the anticancer efficacy of FA with an emphasis on the role of apoptosis, and underlying molecular mechanisms involving various signaling pathways in tumor cells.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

3,3'-Diindolylmethane induces gastric cancer cells death.

Yang Ye, Xue Li, Zhihua Wang, Fen Ye, Wenrong Xu, Rongzhu Lu, Haijun Shen, Shuhan Miao. 3,3'-Diindolylmethane (DIM), a natural phytochemicals isolated from cruciferous vegetables, has been reported to inhibit human gastric cancer cells proliferation and induce cells apoptosis as well as autophagy, but its mechanisms are still unclear. Store-operated calcium entry (SOCE) is a main Cainflux pathway in various of cancers, which is activated by the depletion of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) Castore. Stromal interaction molecular 1 (STIM1) is the necessary component of SOCE. In this study, we focus on to examine the regulatory mechanism of SOCE on DIM-induced death in gastric cancer. After treating the human BGC-823 and SGC-7901 gastric cancer cells with DIM, cellular proliferation was determined by MTT, apoptosis and autophagy were detected by flow cytometry or Hoechst 33342 staining. The expression levels of related proteins were evaluated by Western blotting. Free cytosolilc Calevel was assessed by fluorescence monitoring under a laser scanning confocal microscope. The data have shown that DIM could significantly inhibit proliferation and induce apoptosis as well as autophagy in two gastric cancer cell lines. After DIM treatment, the STIM1-mediated SOCE was activated by upregulating STIM1 and decreasing ER Calevel. Knockdown STIM1 with siRNA or pharmacological inhibition of SOCE attenuated DIM induced apoptosis and autophagy by inhibiting p-AMPK mediated ER stress pathway. Our data highlighted that the potential of SOCE as a promising target for treating cancers. Developing effective and selective activators targeting STIM1-mediated SOCE pathway will facilitate better therapeutic sensitivity of phytochemicals acting on SOCE in gastric cancer. Moreover, more research should be performed to validate the efficacy of combination chemotherapy of anti-cancer drugs targeting SOCE for clinical application.
CancerNature.com

Reply to: Combining TNF blockade with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. We would like to thank Montfort and colleagues for their correspondence (Montfort, A. et al. Combining TNF blockade with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer. Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41584-021-00653-8 (2021))1 on our Review (Chen, A. Y., Wolchok, J. D. & Bass, A. R. TNF in the era of immune checkpoint inhibitors: friend or foe? Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. 17, 213–223 (2021))2.
Cancerpharmatimes.com

Merck KGaA and BioMed X launch new joint cancer research programme

German pharma company Merck KGaA has announced a new partnership with BioMed X, an independent research institute located at the University of Heidelberg in Germany, in the area of oncology. This collaboration is Merck and BioMed X eighth joint research programme, with the newest partnership set to explore the role...
CancerMedagadget.com

Peptide Drug Conjugate Drug Design For Cancer Therapy

Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:. First FDA Approved Peptide Drug Conjugate: Pepaxto (Melphalan Flufenamide) Pepaxto Clinical & Commercial Insight: Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales Forecast. Peptide Drug Conjugate Sales Opportunity: US, Europe, Japan & South Korea. Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Clinical Pipeline: > 20...
CancerMedscape News

Tislelizumab Benefit in HCC Undimmed by Prior Therapies

With the novel immunotherapy tislelizumab, durable responses are achieved for patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), regardless of the number of prior lines of therapy, show results from a phase 2, open-label trial. RATIONALE 208 involved almost 250 patients with advanced HCC who were treated with the drug. Of those...
ScienceEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2 encoded miRNA is a biomarker for stratification of severe patients

In a retrospective, multi-centre cohort study conducted by researchers from Nanjing University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Jinling Hospital and the Second Hospital of Nanjing, a microRNA-like small RNA encoded by SARS-CoV-2 was identified in the serum of COVID-19 patients, which can be developed as a non-invasive biomarker for stratification of severe patients from mild/moderate ones and for identification of high-risk individuals before clinical manifestation of severe symptoms. This biomarker ensures proper allocation of patients to different levels of medical facilities and allows more effective control of the pandemic and relief of social economic burdens.
CancerNature.com

Association between post-treatment circulating biomarkers of inflammation and survival among stage II–III colorectal cancer patients

Biomarker studies on colorectal cancer (CRC) prognosis are limited to pre-diagnostic or pre-operative measures. Post-treatment biomarkers are not well understood for their associations with CRC survival. Methods. We included 306 eligible incident stage II–III CRC cases from the population-based Seattle Colon Cancer Family Registry. Concentrations of C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin-6...

Comments / 0

Community Policy