Pangdemonium’s upcoming show The Mother is the final play in Florian Zeller’s epic family trilogy

Last summer, at the height of COVID, Adam Parker Smith hopped into his Mazda hatchback with his partner and two children, and left Brooklyn for a hideout in Swan Lake, New York. There, the 42-year-old artist has spent the past year preparing his upcoming show of new works at the downtown New York gallery The Hole. The pieces—five 650-pound resin-and-steel sculptures, each one an upright sarcophagus enveloped inside a hiker’s sleeping bag—aren’t yet painted, but Smith is planning to deck them out in neon purples and pinks, bright yellows, oranges, and reds. While this new series is as playful as much of his earlier output—the inflatable pool dolphins made out of pink resin, for example, jumping through towers of concrete cinder blocks; or the giant two-by-four beam pinning a deflated cartoon cactus against a gallery wall—there seems to be something far graver and more austere beneath their bright, beachy surface.