Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Pangdemonium’s upcoming show The Mother is the final play in Florian Zeller’s epic family trilogy

By Sharmaine Loh
sgmagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal theatre troupe Pangdemonium that’s led by artistic directors Adrian and Tracie Pang is no stranger to staging French novelist Florian Zeller’s plays. And come Aug 4, the theatre company will finally stage the final play in Zeller’s epic family trilogy, The Mother, at Victoria Theatre. Described as a disturbing...

sgmagazine.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Florian Zeller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Trilogy#French#Crown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Singapore
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘The Son’: Vanessa Kirby To Star Opposite Laura Dern & Hugh Jackman In Florian Zeller’s New Drama

Though she’s hardly a new face in films, Vanessa Kirby’s rise to A-list status seems to have happened fairly quickly. Thanks to breakout performances in films such as “Mission: Impossible—Fallout,” “Hobbs & Shaw,” “Pieces of a Woman,” and the recent “The World to Come,” Kirby has established herself as one of the biggest stars and most acclaimed actors in the world. So, she fits in perfectly with the two folks that she’ll co-star with in “The Son.”
MoviesScreendaily

Vanessa Kirby joins Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’

Vanessa Kirby has joined the previously announced Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in the cast of The Son, Florian Zeller’s follow-up to The Father. The film is adapted by Zeller and Christopher Hampton from Zeller’s stage play, with Jackman and Kirby playing a couple with a new baby whose lives are thrown into disarray when the father’s ex-wife turns up with their teenage son.
Visual Artinterviewmagazine.com

Adam Parker Smith’s Upcoming Show Puts the Fun in Funeral

Last summer, at the height of COVID, Adam Parker Smith hopped into his Mazda hatchback with his partner and two children, and left Brooklyn for a hideout in Swan Lake, New York. There, the 42-year-old artist has spent the past year preparing his upcoming show of new works at the downtown New York gallery The Hole. The pieces—five 650-pound resin-and-steel sculptures, each one an upright sarcophagus enveloped inside a hiker’s sleeping bag—aren’t yet painted, but Smith is planning to deck them out in neon purples and pinks, bright yellows, oranges, and reds. While this new series is as playful as much of his earlier output—the inflatable pool dolphins made out of pink resin, for example, jumping through towers of concrete cinder blocks; or the giant two-by-four beam pinning a deflated cartoon cactus against a gallery wall—there seems to be something far graver and more austere beneath their bright, beachy surface.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Oscars: Academy Invites 395 New Members Including Recent Oscar Winners Yuh-Jung Youn, Emerald Fennell, Florian Zeller, H.E.R.

Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn, who took Supporting Actress in April for Minari, along with a number of her recent fellow acting nominees including Maria Bakalova, Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, Leslie Odom Jr., Paul Raci, and Steven Yeun, are among the new class of 395 artists and executives who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A number of other recent winners and nominees including both of the latest screenwriting victors, Emerald Fennell and Florian Zeller, Music Score winner Jon Batiste, and all three writers of Oscar winning song “Fight For You” including H.E.R. are also on the list from the 17 branches of the Academy. Overall, there are 89 Oscar nominees, including 25 winners, among the new class. 46% are women, 39% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 53% coming from countries outside of the U.S. this time around.
TV & VideosMovieWeb

Downton Abbey 2 First Look Emerges in New Set Photo

As far as successful period dramas go, Downton Abbey has done better than most. A hugely popular TV series, which was followed by a hit movie, fans just cannot seem to get enough of the ups and downs of the Crawley family estate. So when Downton Abbey 2 was announced along with its Christmas release date, those awaiting more from Julian Fellowes' sterling drama have been hoping for some sign of things moving along. Today, they got just that with the first set photo showing that filming is underway.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey fans wowed by Hugh Bonneville's new look - see photo

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is often praised for his volunteer work and for raising awareness on important causes – and his latest venture is no different. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actor shared a series of images on Instagram as he opened the Forget-Me-Not Garden at Petersfield Community Hospital for the hardworking staff, and fans were quick to heap praise on Hugh, as well as complimenting his new look!
MoviesHello Magazine

Who are the new cast members playing in the Downton Abbey sequel?

Ever since a second film was officially confirmed, Downton Abbey fans have been on the countdown. And now that the period drama franchise has released a first look of filming – which is currently underway – the excitement has only risen. Avid fans of the show are no doubt looking...
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Andrew Lincoln Movie Just Hit Netflix

If you’re a fan of British rom-coms with a star studded ensemble cast, chances are that you’ll be more than familiar with the work of Richard Curtis. Having gotten his start writing small screen comedies like Blackadder and Mr. Bean, his first feature film script saw him net an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay thanks to international smash hit Four Weddings and a Funeral, which earned $245 million at the box office on a $4 million budget.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey teases fans with behind the scenes snap of Lily James

Downton Abbey shared a snap of Lily James as Rose on the official Instagram account - and we hope it means that she might be coming back to the franchise! The posted showed Rose dressed to the nines for her coming out ball, and the caption read: “A peek #BehindTheScenes of Rose's coming out ball.” However, they made it clear that it was a throwback pic, adding: “#Season4.”
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Fear Street Part 1: 1994’ Review: A Fun Slasher Lays the Groundwork for Netflix’s Epic Horror Trilogy

The kitschy genius of Leigh Janiak’s “Fear Street” trilogy, which the writer-director has adapted for Netflix from R.L. Stine’s young adult horror books of the same name, is that each of its three chapters offers its own full-tilt throwback at the same time as they all bleed together into a wholly modern story. That story — a frothy but fanged tale of cursed outsiders, cyclical violence, power-mad white men, and virtually every other evil that seems top of mind these days — is plenty of the moment in its subject matter, but even more so in its construction.
Entertainmentskiddle.com

Mother's Comedy Ball

7:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:45pm) Mother's Comedy Ball is a new monthly comedy night bringing you the funniest and most diverse of London's up and coming comedians. This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Mother's Comedy Ball is a...