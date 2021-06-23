Cancel
Phase 2b/3 trial to evaluate novel peptide formulation in dry eye

healio.com
 13 days ago

Patient dosing is underway in a phase 2b/3 trial investigating ALY688 ophthalmic solution for the treatment of dry eye disease, according to a press release from Allysta Pharmaceuticals. Up to 900 subjects who have moderate to severe signs and symptoms of dry eye will be enrolled in the randomized, double-masked,...

www.healio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peptide#Dry Eye#Formulation#Eye Disease#Aly688#Allysta Pharmaceuticals
