Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Impact of hemoglobin on cardiovascular events varies based on intradialytic weight gain

By Melissa J. Webb, MA
healio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn analysis of Japanese Dialysis Outcomes and Practice Pattern Study data indicated that the association between hemoglobin concentration and major adverse cardiovascular events varies across categories of intradialytic weight gain. In addition, risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) may be greater for patients who have high intradialytic weight gain...

www.healio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Hemoglobin#Observational Study#Clinical Medicine#Kyoto University#Idwg#Mace#Reri#Hb#Ckd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
Country
Japan
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Lockdown weight gain may have caused surge in new diabetes cases in kids

(HealthDay)—Rates and severity of type 2 diabetes among U.S. children rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly due to weight gain during lockdowns, researchers say. "While our study examined hospital admissions for type 2 diabetes in children at one center, the results may be a microcosm of what is happening at other children's hospitals across the country," said lead author Dr. Daniel Hsia, an associate professor in the clinical trials unit at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, La.
Cancerhealio.com

Weight-based immunotherapy dosing may benefit patients with cancer and high BMI

Patients with cancer and overweight or obesity had better outcomes with immune checkpoint inhibitors than lighter patients, but only when they received weight-based dosing of the therapy, study results showed. In contrast, smaller patients tended to have better outcomes with fixed-dose immunotherapy, according to the analysis, published in Journal for...
HealthEurekAlert

Midlife change in wealth, later risk of cardiovascular events

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated the association between a midlife change in wealth and the risk of cardiovascular event after age 65. Authors: Muthiah Vaduganathan, M.D., M.P.H., of Brigham and Women's Hospital Heart & Vascular Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author. To access the...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Lowering iron content in fat cells prevented mice from gaining excess weight

Lowering iron content in fat cells prevented mice fed a high-fat diet from gaining excess weight and developing associated health problems by limiting the amount of lipids absorbed by the intestines, UT Southwestern scientists report in a new study. The findings, published online in Cell Metabolism, could eventually lead to new strategies to protect people against obesity and related diseases.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Does Exist a Differential Impact of Degarelix Versus LHRH Agonists on Cardiovascular Safety? Evidences From Randomized and Real-World Studies

Front Endocrinol (Lausanne). 2021 Jun 14;12:695170. doi: 10.3389/fendo.2021.695170. eCollection 2021. The main systemic therapy for the management of hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (PC) is androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), with the use of long-acting luteinizing hormone releasing-hormone (LHRH) agonists considered the main form of ADT used in clinical practice to obtain castration in PC. The concomitant administration of antiandrogens for the first weeks could reduce the incidence of clinical effects related to the testosterone flare-up in the first injection of LHRH. On the contrary, Gonadotropin Rh (GnRH) antagonists produce a rapid decrease of testosterone levels without the initial flare-up, with degarelix commonly used in clinical practice to induce castration in PC patients. Even if no long-term data are reported in terms of survival to define a superiority of GnRH or LHRH, for oncological efficacy and PC control, data from randomized clinical trials and from real-life experiences, suggest a difference in cardiovascular risk of patients starting ADT. The age-related decline in testosterone levels may represent a factor connected to the increase of cardiovascular disease risk, however, the role of ADT in increasing CV events remains controversial. For these reasons, the aim of the paper is to synthesize the difference in cardiovascular risk between LHRH and degarelix in patients undergoing ADT. A difference in cardiovascular risk could be indeed an important parameter in the evaluation of these two forms of castration therapy. The Randomized trials analyzed in this paper sustain a possible protective role for degarelix versus LHRH agonists in reducing the rate of new CV events and interventions in the short-term period. On the contrary, real-word data are contradictory in different national experiences and are strongly conditioned by huge differences between the LHRH agonists group and the degarelix group.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

A simple method of sarcopenia detection can predict adverse cardiovascular events in patients with abdominal obesity

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Although sarcopenic obesity is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular events compared with obesity without sarcopenia, it is difficult to diagnose sarcopenia in daily clinical settings. Recently, a simple scoring system has been developed to identify sarcopenia patients based on three variables (age, hand grip strength, and calf circumference). However, the utility of this score for cardiovascular risk stratification in patients with abdominal obesity is unknown.
Weight LossInverse

Rare genes could be used to prevent weight gain, study finds

Consider two friends who both decide to make lifestyle changes together to lower their high blood pressure and cholesterol. Part of their common goal is to lose some body fat and to hold one another accountable, they eat almost identical meals and exercise together for a year. One loses 30 pounds, but the other only manages to shed 10.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Cardiovascular disease: How signal proteins of the immune system regulate the development of atherosclerosis

Medical researchers at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich have uncovered how signal proteins of the immune system regulate the development of atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis is one of the most common causes of death in Germany. The condition is characterized by the buildup of cholesterol and other fatty metabolites in the arterial wall directly below the endothelial cell layer, which is in direct contact with the bloodstream. This process results in constriction of the artery, which obstructs blood flow and can trigger heart attacks and strokes. Atherosclerosis is generally treated with drugs that reduce the concentration of lipids in the circulation, often using compounds called statins. However, statins effectively reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease in only 35 to 40% of the patients treated. The remaining 60% fail to respond to the medication. This has prompted the search for other drug targets. Since atherosclerosis is linked to chronic inflammatory processes, the immune system might offer new therapeutic options for tackling the disease. A group of researchers led by Professor Esther Lutgens and Dr. Dorothee Atzler at the LMU Medical Center have now elucidated an important component of the immune reaction involved in atherogenesis.
Health ServicesHealthcare IT News

Value-based care gains traction during COVID-19

Value-based care has been on the horizon for years. Providers that were ready to leverage digital tools to deliver care remotely experienced success when the payment model finally took hold during the early days of the pandemic. "When we look at the pandemic and how hospitals performed financially, it's those...
Weight Losspharmacytimes.com

Early Use of Sotagliflozin Demonstrates Benefits for Patients with Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease, Heart Failure

Drugs to treat type 2 diabetes using SGLT2 inhibitors are relatively new, with FDA approvals only within the last decade. Two large clinical trials have found significant and early benefits from the use of sotagliflozin (Zynquista; Lexicon Pharmaceuticals) in reducing heart failure, heart attack, and stroke among adults with diabetes, according to findings presented at the virtual 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA).
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study Reveals Inflammatory Proteins May Slow Cognitive Decline in Aging Adults

The study authors said that these findings could be used to help identify healthy people who are at risk for the condition before they have symptoms. A new study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association found that elevated levels of 2 chemical mediators of inflammation, or cytokines, are connected with slower cognitive decline in aging adults.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk Up to 21 Percent, Study Shows

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This 3 Times a Day Slashes Your Risk of Liver Disease, Study Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are affected by liver disease, which is why it's important to get your liver checked regularly and make sure you're doing everything you can to keep it healthy. Recently, researchers found a simple and delicious way to slash your risk of developing liver disease, and it's an easy change to make. According to the June study published in the journal BMC Public Health, drinking one beverage three to four times a day can significantly reduce your risk of liver disease. Read on to find out what you should be sipping daily.
Cancerdallassun.com

How UVB light is linked to colorectal cancer risk

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Inadequate exposure to Ultraviolet B (UVB) light from the sun may be associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, particularly in older age groups, according to a collaborative study conducted by a team of international researchers using data on 186 countries. The findings were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy