Spinal anesthesia combined with a tourniquet provided favorable TKA outcomes

By Max R. Wursta
healio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to published results, spinal anesthesia combined with the use of a tourniquet resulted in increased Oxford Knee Score and favorable outcomes for patients who underwent total knee arthroplasty. To compare the effects of tourniquet use, spinal anesthesia (SA) and general anesthesia (GA) on patients who underwent TKA, Mikko Rantasalo,...

www.healio.com
HealthMedscape News

Comparison of Liposomal Bupivacaine and Conventional Local Anesthetic Agents in Regional Anesthesia

Zhaosheng Jin, MBBS; Olivia Ding, MD; Ali Islam, BE; Ru Li, PhD; Jun Lin, MD, PhD. Background: Pain is one of the most common adverse events after surgery. Regional anesthesia techniques are effective for pain control but have limited duration of action. Liposomal bupivacaine is a long-acting formulation of bupivacaine. We conduct this systematic review to assess whether liposomal bupivacaine may prolong the analgesic duration of regional anesthesia compared to conventional local anesthetic agents.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: General anesthesia for pancreatic cancer surgery

Oncotarget published "Perioperative changes in the plasma metabolome of patients receiving general anesthesia for pancreatic cancer surgery" which reported that little is known about the impact of anesthesia on the plasma metabolome, although many metabolites have been shown to modulate the function of various immune cells, making it particularly interesting in the context of oncological surgery.
Public Healthhealio.com

EMPEROR-Preserved topline results: Empagliflozin improves outcomes in HFpEF

Empagliflozin reduced CV death or HF hospitalization compared with placebo in patients with HF with preserved ejection fraction, regardless of diabetes status, according to topline results of the EMPEROR-Preserved trial. The trial is the first positive one of an agent to treat HFpEF. Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly announced the...
Healthonclive.com

Isatuximab Combination Looks to Improve Outcomes for Early Relapsed Multiple Myeloma

Thomas G. Martin, MD, speaks to the FDA approval of isatuximab, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone, and potential future directors for isatuximab. Combination therapies, in particular those using 3 and 4 drugs, have improved response rates and survival outcomes for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. For patients who experience early relapse, data from the phase 3 IKEMA study (NCT03275285) supported the use of isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa), a CD38-directed cytolytic antibody, plus carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and dexamethasone (Isa-Kd) in patients who received 1 to 3 prior lines of therapy. The FDA approved the combination for this patient population on March 31, 2021.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Investigators analyse factors associated with patient satisfaction after refractive surgery

A recent retrospective analysis of LASIK and PRK patients helped to provide insights into patient satisfaction postoperatively. Such analyses might lead to improved patient outcomes. This article was reviewed by Dr Julie M. Schallhorn. Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) are critical to gaining an understanding of patient experience after laser vision correction...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

Never Do This When You Shower in the Morning, Doctors Warn

The time, temperature, and length of your shower can be a very personal decision, along with the soaps and shampoos you decide to use while you're in there. Naturally, you're welcome to do whatever makes you feel best in the moment, but experts have some science-based suggestions about what you should avoid making part of your morning routine. To make sure you're doing what's best for your body, read on for advice on protecting yourself while you scrub.
Diseases & Treatmentspainnewsnetwork.org

Cutting My Opioid Dose in Half Left Me in Unbearable Pain

Imagine living with a rare genetic bone disease that has no cure and causes excruciating pain. Then imagine the medication that effectively alleviated that pain for 29 years is abruptly tapered and you are forced to take only half the dose your body has become dependent on. Not only is...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Nerve stimulation effective in patients with untreatable cluster headaches

Extremely painful chronic cluster headaches—sometimes referred to as 'suicide headaches' – can be prevented by stimulating the occipital nerve in the back of the head, according to research conducted by Professor Emeritus of Neurology Michel Ferrari from Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC). The study showed that nerve stimulation reduces the frequency and severity of attacks in patients who could not be treated with medication. The researchers reported in The Lancet Neurology that some subjects continued to feel the benefits for several years.
HealthMedscape News

Cross-Sectional Study Finds Chronic Skin Conditions Have Highest Opioid Prescribing Rates

Opioids were prescribed most often for vitiligo, hemangioma, pemphigus, atopic dermatitis, and psoriasis, according to a study that used national ambulatory care data to evaluate pain medication use at dermatology visits. "Overall, opioid prescribing rates among dermatologists were low. However, dermatologists should remain aware of risk factors for long-term opioid...
HealthHerald & Review

Dear Dr. Roach: Dermatologist is the best specialist for keloid scars

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 77, active and in relatively good shape. I was diagnosed with a ventral hernia two years ago following open heart surgery in 2001. Now, the skin from my breasts to my waist is covered in thick scar tissue, which is growing thicker and bigger. It is causing much discomfort. I have seen two general surgeons and an internal medicine doctor, but they claim to know nothing about this and have offered no referral to another doctor, nor any treatment at all. No one is even following up on it. I have read it can be fatal. Who can I see?
HealthHeraldNet

Best Nerve Supplements 2021 Top Neuropathy Pain Relief Pills

Neuropathy can cause tingling, pain, or numbness in your extremities. Neuropathy is common in diabetics. About 65% of all people with diabetes have some type of nerve damage, leading to diabetic neuropathy. Diabetes is the leading cause of neuropathy in the United States. You can develop neuropathy for other reasons....
San Jose, CAhealthday.com

Pain and the Elderly

If you're a senior with a chronic condition such as arthritis, most days start with an ache. Your joints hurt as you crawl out of bed. Even a relaxing walk may be out of the question, because your feet are too sore. You may, in fact, feel like Marilyn P.,...
HealthMedscape News

New Protocol Reduces Opioid Use After Bariatric Surgery

Hundreds of bariatric surgery centers were able to successfully implement the Bariatric Surgery Targeting Opioid Prescribing (BSTOP) protocol and reduce their intraoperative, postoperative, and postdischarge prescriptions of opioids. This could save lives, and there is still room for improvement, say researchers. That is, in an interim analysis of data from...

