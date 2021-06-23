Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

Rui Patricio, you cannot pull those out like that! My word, what a pair of saves from the Portugal keeper!. The Wolves man has just kept his side on level terms, that's for sure. Paul Pogba decides to try his luck from 25 yards and unleashes a shot that is going straight into the top-left corner. The goalkeeper somehow palms it away with an almighty stretch - and then he is there to batter away Antoine Griezmann's follow-up, tight to the right post.