Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Portugal vs France, Germany vs Hungary, Slovakia vs Spain updates, news & TV reaction

goal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRui Patricio, you cannot pull those out like that! My word, what a pair of saves from the Portugal keeper!. The Wolves man has just kept his side on level terms, that's for sure. Paul Pogba decides to try his luck from 25 yards and unleashes a shot that is going straight into the top-left corner. The goalkeeper somehow palms it away with an almighty stretch - and then he is there to batter away Antoine Griezmann's follow-up, tight to the right post.

www.goal.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Karim Benzema
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Tv#Wolves#Men S Football#Portuguese#Allianz Arena#V England#Group F#Var
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...