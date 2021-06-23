Chad Champine
Chad Champine has joined BHDP Architecture as a Client Leader for the Industrial market. In this role, Champine will focus on building relationships with Industrial clients throughout the Southeast. He is an experienced, value-driven individual with a strong industrial engineering background. Throughout his career, he has gained valuable experience in Manufacturing Operations, Global Procurement and Supply Chain, M&A Post-Acquisition Integration, Materials Management, and Engineering.www.bizjournals.com