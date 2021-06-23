Cancel
Business

Chad Champine

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChad Champine has joined BHDP Architecture as a Client Leader for the Industrial market. In this role, Champine will focus on building relationships with Industrial clients throughout the Southeast. He is an experienced, value-driven individual with a strong industrial engineering background. Throughout his career, he has gained valuable experience in Manufacturing Operations, Global Procurement and Supply Chain, M&A Post-Acquisition Integration, Materials Management, and Engineering.

#Industrial Engineering#Bhdp Architecture
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Senior Vice President and Market Leader for Corporate Banking, Western Carolinas at PNC Bank NA. Ben Pysch has been appointed to lead PNC’s Corporate Banking team in the Western Carolinas region, which includes Charlotte, the Triad, Asheville, Greenville & Columbia. Ben brings 15 years of experience to this role and will help clients access the full suite of PNC’s financial services offerings, including access to capital, investment advice, treasury management solutions, international tools & risk strategies, among others. Ben serves as board chair of Communities in Schools North Carolina.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Businessbizjournals

Geekdom pushing beyond coworking space

Geekdom LC is moving beyond being a coworking space, two of its chief executives told the Business Journal. "I think something that we really established this half [of 2021] is that we're not in the coworking industry as much as we thought, we are in the startup incubation and acceleration industry," Phillip Hernandez, the organization's chief operations officer, said.
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Best

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Jonathan focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, he strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to assist in student participation for workforce development.
Businessbizjournals

Marina Dikos

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer ‌ at Morgan Properties. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Morgan Properties, Marina is responsible for all accounting and reporting functions for the company, and leads the accounting teams in King of Prussia, Rochester, and Boca Raton. She also oversees and addresses changes in the internal control environment that are required to effectively manage the growth of Morgan Properties.
Businessbizjournals

Mary-Kate Foley

Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD) at LogMeIn Inc. Mary-Kate Foley joins LogMeIn as the new Vice President of Global User Experience Design (UXD). In her new role, Mary-Kate will be instrumental in defining & driving the future of LogMeIn’s products from a design perspective, as she leads & grows a multi-disciplined team. Mary-Kate is a transformational leader with 20+ years of experience delivering dramatic improvements to UXD at companies across various industries, including VMWare Carbon Black and Athena Health.
BusinessCPA Trendlines

How CPA Firms Are Managed

BONUS: 25 best practices of the most successful firms. There are two kinds of CPA firms. The first kind of firm argues that there is not much that needs to be managed at a CPA firm. These cynics might say: “Come on. Running a CPA firm isn’t rocket science. You hang out your shingle. You get clients. You hire staff. You do the work. Bill and collect. What needs to be managed?”
Economybizjournals

Christopher J. Watkins

Watkins has extensive experience as a litigator for construction, insurance coverage, transportation and general liability matters. He represents contractors, subcontractors and insurers in a wide range of disputes including construction defect, architectural and engineering errors and omissions, and insurance coverage claims. He has also handled many liability evaluations, damage estimates, and coverage assessments for claims. He is peer-review rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale Hubbell.
Economybizjournals

Liz Thelen-Torres

Associate Principal, Director of Business Development at Gould Evans. Liz Thelen-Torres has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Liz is a versatile leader focused on the firm’s California presence, where she helps capitalize on opportunities to grow and diversify while staying true to their passion for meaningful work. Her dual background in architecture and liberal arts helps her shape design into narrative, presented across mediums to tell each project’s unique story.
Brookfield, WIBiz Times

M&A Forum panelists will examine hot market

BizTimes Media’s annual M&A Forum, to be held on Wednesday, July 21, from 2-6:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center, will feature two panels to discuss and provide insights about the white hot mergers and acquisitions market. The event will be the second in-person BizTimes Media event since the onset...
EconomyOEM Off-Highway

Want to reduce defects and optimize TCO?

It is imperative that you know the lifetime cost of every machine your company manufactures or operates. Predictive analytics company, We Predict, enables you to do exactly that! Based on millions of actual service records, unplanned repairs, recalls and warranty data, we measure service and warranty costs spent by manufacturers and owners and provide risk scores.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Why Demand Chain Management is Vital for Suppliers and Distributors

Supply chain management (SCM) is a rapidly growing segment of the tech sector. According to research from Gartner, the SCM software market increased by 8.6% in 2019, and this trend is expected to pick up momentum in the coming years. As companies realize that supply chain digitization can lead to drastic gains in efficiency and product quality, they’re increasingly adopting technologies that can improve end-to-end visibility, track trading agreements and increase communication and collaboration.
Energy Industrybizjournals

Generac expands solar energy offerings with acquisition

Generac Holdings Inc., the Waukesha-based parent of generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems, said Tuesday that it has purchased Chilicon Power LLC, a designer and provider of grid-interactive microinverter and monitoring solutions for the solar market. The deal is expected to expand Generac's foray in the residential energy technology market and...
Constructionbizjournals

LUL renews contract with state, KentuckianaWorks for training program

The $500,000 program is meant to be a pipeline for women and minorities to enter the construction industry. Most Admired CEOs Awards honor outstanding chief executives (and those holding equivalent titles — including, but not limited to, owner, executive director, president and managing principal) in the Louisville area at for-profit and nonprofit companies.

