People on the Move
Construction firm Robins & Morton is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Meyerer as a Project Manager in the company’s Charlotte office. Meyerer will be responsible for managing the efficient operation and day-to-day coordination of healthcare construction projects. He is currently supporting construction oversight on the CaroMont Regional Medical Center Belmont Hospital. Meyerer, an East Carolina University graduate, brings his expertise as an ASHE Certified Healthcare Contractor.www.bizjournals.com