Construction

People on the Move

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction firm Robins & Morton is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Meyerer as a Project Manager in the company’s Charlotte office. Meyerer will be responsible for managing the efficient operation and day-to-day coordination of healthcare construction projects. He is currently supporting construction oversight on the CaroMont Regional Medical Center Belmont Hospital. Meyerer, an East Carolina University graduate, brings his expertise as an ASHE Certified Healthcare Contractor.

Economybizjournals

Christopher J. Watkins

Watkins has extensive experience as a litigator for construction, insurance coverage, transportation and general liability matters. He represents contractors, subcontractors and insurers in a wide range of disputes including construction defect, architectural and engineering errors and omissions, and insurance coverage claims. He has also handled many liability evaluations, damage estimates, and coverage assessments for claims. He is peer-review rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale Hubbell.
Economybizjournals

Steve Brezovec

Steve Brezovec, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Steve leads teams to create enriching spaces and flourishing community. He's passionate about his home state of California and brings its landscape and spirit of discovery into every aspect of the firm's practice, including housing crisis solutions, connections to nature, and building efficiency and performance.
Businessbizjournals

KayCee Williams

As Field Trainer at Morgan Properties, KayCee will be responsible for ensuring all employees are delivering the same messaging and providing the best customer service across the nation, specifically in the Philadelphia region. She will train employees on software roll-outs and customer service, develop and facilitate refresher programs, meet with managers to create education programs catered to each team’s needs, and assist with onboarding and development for newly acquired communities.
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Businessbizjournals

Joseph "J.T." Marcum

Corporate Vice President at Cort Business Services Corporation. Joseph “J.T.” Marcum has been promoted to Corporate Vice President at CORT, overseeing Supply Chain, Merchandising, Housewares, and New Business Strategy. Prior to joining CORT as Vice President Business Development in 2019, J.T. spent much of his professional career in senior roles within the transportation, 3rd party logistics, and supply chain industries. He also holds two United States Patents for developing a protective suit used in the nuclear decommissioning and decontamination industry.
Businessbizjournals

Chris Perrotti

LogMeIn's former Chief of Staff, Chris Perrotti, will serve as the company's first ever Vice President, Digital Workplace, leading a newly created team. The team will focus on creating an equitable and engaging hybrid working experience at LogMeIn, which has committed to maintaining a remote-centric workforce where employees will be empowered to continue working remotely outside of the traditional office environment. Its mission will be to define the Future of Work at LogMeIn.
Businessbizjournals

Marina Dikos

Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer ‌ at Morgan Properties. As Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at Morgan Properties, Marina is responsible for all accounting and reporting functions for the company, and leads the accounting teams in King of Prussia, Rochester, and Boca Raton. She also oversees and addresses changes in the internal control environment that are required to effectively manage the growth of Morgan Properties.
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Economybizjournals

Liz Thelen-Torres

Associate Principal, Director of Business Development at Gould Evans. Liz Thelen-Torres has been promoted to Associate Principal at Gould Evans, a national architecture, interiors, planning, and branding firm. Liz is a versatile leader focused on the firm’s California presence, where she helps capitalize on opportunities to grow and diversify while staying true to their passion for meaningful work. Her dual background in architecture and liberal arts helps her shape design into narrative, presented across mediums to tell each project’s unique story.
Businessbizjournals

Jonathan Best

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Jonathan focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, he strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to assist in student participation for workforce development.
