HMB plans to make Thursdays a Main event
Main Street will once again be bustling with music and visitors beginning July 1, as musicians, artists and poets will be performing among open shops and restaurants. “Make It Main Street” is designed in collaboration with the city of Half Moon Bay, Coastside Literary Arts Movement, Team Vibrant, the Half Moon Bay Oddfellows, Coastside Chamber of Commerce, Breach Break Entertainment and Event Savvy, with support from Half Moon Bay Winery, Ocean Blue Real Estate among other local organizations.www.hmbreview.com