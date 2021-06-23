Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

BLOG: What comes next? Defining goals and setting expectations

By Darrell E. White, MD
healio.com
 13 days ago

In my most recent edition of The Dry Eye in Ocular Surgery News, I reviewed the bare bones background in which dry eye disease pioneers worked when it came to treatments. From this barren landscape we have now entered an era of plenty. Doctors who treat patients with dry eye disease (DED) have a treatment cornucopia overflowing with options. In this setting, it is appropriate to now ask: what next?

www.healio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Surgery#Blog#Drugs#Jamaica#Eye Disease#The Dry Eye#Ocular Surgery News#Iop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Cancerthekatynews.com

The Best Hospital for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

The number of gastrointestinal cancers increases every year. This group of diseases is quite aggressive and without effective treatment can be fatal. The most dangerous and aggressive among them are pancreatic tumors. That is why gastrointestinal cancers should be treated only by experienced doctors. Unfortunately, up-to-date methods of cancer diagnosis...
Industrywashingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

People Become Smellier As They Age, Science Says

According to a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, older people emit a smell that is characteristic of their old age, colloquially referred to as 'old person smell.'. An odour that is particular to older people. Though not the nicest thing to say about old folks, there is...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
Public Healthoklahoman.com

Cohen: People are quitting their jobs in droves — what comes next?

If you’re looking for signs the pandemic is over, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Oklahoma and throughout the country. Case counts have plummeted. Masks are growing as rare as Thunder victories. Travel is booming. Restaurants are full. Oh, and people are quitting their jobs. In droves. Nearly...
BusinessNewsTimes

What Defines a Strong Company?

In good times and bad, what are the hallmarks of a strong company?. That's the question Nicole Walters, founder and CEO of Inherit Learning Company and star of USA Network's She’s The Boss, recently posed to the co-founders of Fairygodboss, Georgene Huang and Romy Newman. Huang believes that it starts...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: Heat Threatens to Define the Next Century

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. This summer’s heat is no joke. We’re not talking about an ice-cream-cone-melting, sweat-through-your-clothes kind of hot....
Economyhrexecutive.com

Hybrid Work: Planning for What Comes Next

Josh Bersin, Global Industry Analyst and Dean, Josh Bersin Academy. Joe Whittinghill, Corporate VP, Talent Learning and Insights, Microsoft. Mary Jo Anderson, Director and Head of Ferrero University, Ferrero. Jenn Smithwood-Green, Principal, PTC. Description:. To start this session, Josh Bersin will share top-level findings from his company’s recent report, The...
Softwarenextplatform.com

What Happens When Multipliers No Longer Define AI Accelerators?

Current custom AI hardware devices are built around super-efficient, high performance matrix multiplication. This category of accelerators includes the host of AI chip startups and defines what more mainstream accelerators like GPUs bring to the table. However, times might be changing as the role of matrix math tightens, making those...
Career Development & Adviceopensource.com

What next-generation leaders expect: the choice to work openly

Earlier in this series on talent management, I argued that emerging, talented leaders need space to flow to those places in the organization where they add value based on their unique talents and intrinsic motivations. If the organization's management and senior management set the right examples, extend trust, and listen, they can greatly accelerate the organization's transformation to a more open culture. But talent needs access to an organization's cliques and inner circles, its boards and executive teams, to really kickstart the kind of collaboration and mutual learning that will move the organization forward and create sustainable succession.
Public HealthAspen Daily News

Menter: Is it time to set a goal?

Summer is finally here. We have seen an almost unprecedented 15 months of lockdowns, shutdowns and slowdowns driven by government-provided guidance for navigating the COVID-19 plague. While COVID-19 is not going away for good, there are signs we are winning the battle and as the weather warms, perhaps it’s time to shift your personal gearbox out of its neutral position and reintroduce yourself to a goal or two.
Diseases & Treatmentsthesantamonicastar.com

What is Chronic Sinusitis?

Chronic sinusitis is the persistent inflammation of your paranasal sinuses that lasts for three months or longer. The paranasal sinuses are a group of air-filled cavities surrounding your nasal cavity. Sometimes, these sinuses are not able to drain properly, into the nose like they should. This is often due to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy