Folks, thank you for reading my draft guide once again. This draft guide is not one of those 200-page, predict-every-player’s-stat-line, every-team’s-depth-chart deals — or who the new offensive coordinators are and how it changes everything from the year before. Nope, not my style. What this guide does is create a blueprint for your draft. I will have plenty of articles during the season to help you week in and week out. What I want you to be able to do is draft a team that can get you to the playoffs.