Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2 reportedly delayed until at least September

The rematch between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and rival Derrick Lewis has reportedly delayed until at least September. The UFC has been planning on having Ngannou and Lewis headline UFC 265, which is tentatively scheduled to take place on August 7 in Houston, Texas. However, it appears as though the promotion has run into a scheduling conflict and the fight between Ngannou and Lewis has now been delayed. According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Ngannou vs. Lewis is a “long shot” to take place at UFC 265, and instead, September seems more likely.