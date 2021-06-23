First Annual Munsey Park VS. Shelter Rock Showdown

Tuesday, June 6 was a night that will live on in the hearts of the fourth grade Manhasset PAL boys lacrosse team forever. It marked the first annual Munsey Park verses Shelter Rock Showdown, a game that split the boys onto two teams, based on the elementary schools they attend. The teams competed to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, a cause that hit close to home with one of the player’s family members battling this disease.