Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Local News Hour - June 23, 2021

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 9 days ago

(04:00) - Sean Higgins reports on Crowding, Drought, and Increased Wildlife Activity Highlight Emergency Procedures on Local Trails. (08:45) - Deer Valley Transportation Liasion Victoria Schlaepfer, Park City Mountain Director of Base Operations Mike Lewis and Park City Municipal Transportation Planner Austin Taylor have details on the Ride On program (19:37) - Rick Brough reports on Hideout Judge Rules In Summit County’s Favor (22:27) - Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting.

www.kpcw.org
Community Policy
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Government
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Crowding Drought#Hideout Judge Rules#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Park City Businessman Matt Alvarez Dies at 85

Matt Alvarez, who was known in the Park City area for decades as a businessman, city official and ski enthusiast, died on Thursday. He was 85. Alvarez, who had lived in recent years in Oakley, was hospitalized after a fall Monday. He was born in September of 1935 in Oak...
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Promontory Development Growing, Gaining More Full-Time Residents

New homes, a third golf course and activity buildings are on the horizon for Promontory, a residential community east of Park City in Summit County. Since 2001, there have been 700 homes built in the Promontory development. 165 more are either under construction or awaiting design approval. Yesterday, owner Francis...
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

COVID-19 Cases Spike Statewide Before Holiday Weekend

New COVID-19 cases throughout Utah are spiking. Cases Wednesday were the highest since March. The Utah Department of Health reported 574 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 540 cases Thursday. The last time new daily cases surpassed 500 was March 25. The surge in cases comes just days before the Fourth...
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Park City Community Foundation Hires Temp CEO As It Continues Search

Eight months after getting notice that their Executive Director would be retiring this spring, the Park City Community Foundation still hasn’t named a successor and instead has opted to appoint an interim CEO. Former Community Foundation Executive Director Katie Wright announced in November 2020 that should be stepping down from...
Posted by
KPCW

Youth Tumbling Clinics at PC MARC

Youth Tumbling Clinics for ages 5-12 return on July 7, 14 & 21 to the PC MARC! Clinics aim to develop spacial awareness and overall coordination. Classes are held outdoors from 3:15-5:15 at the PC MARC Park. Register online at parkcityrecreation.org or call (435)615-5401.
Summit County, UTPosted by
KPCW

High Valley Transit Officially Rolls Out Transit Services

Heads-up Summit County public transit riders, some bus routes will look different starting Thursday. High Valley Transit is fully rolling out its bus and shuttle service Thursday after a soft launch that began in May. The transit district serves the Snyderville Basin area, which was formerly on Park City bus routes.
TrafficPosted by
KPCW

Construction on SR 113 to Wrap Up Wednesday or Thursday

Light construction work on State Route 113 between Midway and Charleston will reduce traffic to one lane today and possibly tomorrow. The Utah Department of Transportation says the job is to improve road smoothness. Crews are also installing fencing. This will finish work that began last year and should only...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KPCW

Backyard Grilling Seems Safe, Until It Isn't

Clinging to the back of a fire engine racing through the streets of El Paso, Texas, firefighter Michael Pritchard knew this fire was going to be bad. "You could see the smoke from miles away," Pritchard recalls of the two-alarm blaze that gutted a garden apartment complex in the city.
Wasatch County, UTPosted by
KPCW

Wasatch High School Marching Band Fundraises with Banned Fireworks to Fulfill Contract

With extreme drought and fire restrictions, some locals are questioning why firework vendors are still open this summer. For the Wasatch High School marching band, it ws a complicated decision to go through with its annual fireworks fundraiser, weighing a contract with a fireworks company, trying to raise enough money to go to competitions next year and the current public safety restrictions that ban the use of fireworks in Wasatch County.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Four Developers Vying to Build Mixed Income Housing on Homestake Lot

Toward the goal of increasing affordable housing in town by 800 units by 2026, the city is narrowing down a list of candidates for a public-private development partnership. Park City Municipal asked interested developers to submit applications last month to build 75-100 rental units on what is currently a parking lot at 1875 Homestake Road in Prospector. The lot is behind The Boneyard and Recycle Utah, adjacent to the planned arts and culture district.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Snowbird Power Systems to Debut in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Snowbird Power Systems is set to become a first-of-its-kind facility in North America at Snowbird Mountain Resort, supplying the popular Wasatch Front destination with enough power to be self-sustaining on all but the busiest of days. One of the most popular ski destinations in Utah, Snowbird Mountain Resort announced the...
EconomyPosted by
KPCW

Official Who Said Champlain Towers Was Sound Is On A Leave Of Absence

The former top building official who assured residents of the Champlain Towers South condominium that it was in "very good shape," two years before the 12-story building collapsed, is on a leave of absence from his current job. Rosendo Prieto examined the 40-year recertification inspection of the Surfside, Fla., condo...