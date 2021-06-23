Local News Hour - June 23, 2021
(04:00) - Sean Higgins reports on Crowding, Drought, and Increased Wildlife Activity Highlight Emergency Procedures on Local Trails. (08:45) - Deer Valley Transportation Liasion Victoria Schlaepfer, Park City Mountain Director of Base Operations Mike Lewis and Park City Municipal Transportation Planner Austin Taylor have details on the Ride On program (19:37) - Rick Brough reports on Hideout Judge Rules In Summit County's Favor (22:27) - Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting.