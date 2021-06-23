Cancel
Critical race theory has an important place in education

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome parents of students from a Ft. Worth, Texas school district have been waging a political war against critical race theory. Critical race theory is based on the argument that white people have historically created most education policy, but in doing so have not always considered the plight or stories of people of color, much less experienced racism, or discrimination in their own lives. Because of this lack of experience, white people often fail to identify or understand this issue.

State
Texas State
