Critical race theory has an important place in education

Most teachers I know are scared to death to teach about race and diversity. Why? Because even if they are trained, even if they have the best intentions, even if they plan great lessons in excruciating detail, they are scared of “messing it up.” What if they use the wrong terminology? What if a student says something that is well-meaning, but insensitive? What if students in the class mischaracterize something that happened in class, and tell their parents or an administrator?