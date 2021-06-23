Watch: Street Takeover Crowd Scatters as BMW Slams Into Sylmar's El Tarasco Restaurant
A car slammed into a restaurant after narrowing missing a crowd of people in a chaotic scene captured on security camera video during a street takeover in Sylmar. People watching the street takeover late Saturday scattered to avoid the BMW sedan as it skidded through an intersection. No injuries were reported, but the crash damaged windows and a wall at El Tarasco in the 13000 block of Glenoaks Boulevard.www.nbclosangeles.com