Oman’s Space Communication Technologies (SCT) has issued a tender invitation for the design, manufacture and launch of a communications satellite, OmanSat-1. The tender invitation states: “The company’s operational plan is based on the procurement of a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) (OmanSat-1) and associated services, providing coverage of the Sultanate’s entire territory, its economic waters, and associated external markets. The satellite is required to be operational by 2024. SCT, therefore, invites satellite vendors to submit technical and commercial proposals for the provision of the above services in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the tender documents.”