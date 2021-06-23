Cancel
Durham, NC

Beats n Bars Festival returns this week

 9 days ago

Durham, N.C. — The annual Beats n Bars Festival will return to downtown Durham this week with a series of events. This year's lineup includes live and virtual performances, an art walk and movie screening at various locations. New this year is a "Wellness for the Culture" panel session presented by non-profit "Get Happy," which aims to restore the quality of life for people of color through health and wellness, innovative education, and community driven engagement.

