Cleveland is likely to activate Perez (finger) from the 60-day injured list before Saturday's game against the Astros, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Perez, who suffered the finger injury May 3, has been rehabbing with Triple-A Columbus since June 23, going 2-for-15 with four walks in those games. Though he hit just .131 before the injury, the 32-year-old will likely return to the top of Cleveland's offensively-inept catching depth chart.