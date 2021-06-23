Cancel
Religion

Rev. Billy Joe Raibon, Jr.

Longview News-Journal
 13 days ago

TYLER — Services For Rev. Billy Joe Raibon, Jr. 79 Tyler will be at 11 O’Clock Friday at Miles Chapel C M E Church Tyler. Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Tyler. Dearion & Davis in charge of arrangements. Visitation 1 pm until 6 pm Thursday, at D & D All Faith Chapel Gladewater.

