Fortnite alien light communication devices locations - where to place them on mountain tops

By Iain Wilson
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 9 days ago
Fortnite alien light communication devices need to be placed on mountain tops. It's not clear exactly why initially, but we can only assume that they're going to be used to transmit messages to the extraterrestrial beings who have invaded the island. The task here is to place these Fortnite alien light communication devices on mountain tops, though you'll see when you follow this guide that the description for this legendary entry in the Fortnite Week 3 quests can lead to some confusion when trying to find the right spot. You may be tempted to head to the highest snowy peak in Fortnite for this assignment, but you won't get far following that approach, so here's all of the Fortnite alien light communication devices locations you need in order to place them on mountain tops.

