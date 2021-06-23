Cancel
Artistic Climate Change Chairs

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe HAROW 'RIETVELD 2077' chair has been designed by the Paris-based design studio as a furniture piece that pays homage to a classic work of art. The chair is inspired by The Red and Blue Chair by architect Gerrit Rietveld from 1918 and features a reimagined version of the furniture piece that has been constructed using recycled materials. This helps to highlight the issue of climate change by encouraging observers to save resources, reduce waste, reuse energy use, preserve natural resources and encourage imagination.

Gerrit Rietveld
#Climate Change#Furniture#Design Studio#The Red And Blue Chair
