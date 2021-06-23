Furniture-Inspired Home Gyms

Up until the pandemic, commercial gyms and fitness centers were a lot like a market on the verge of a bubble. With no reason to doubt the “solvency” of such places so to speak, exercise enthusiasts continued to depend on them for their weekly workout needs. However, once catastrophe struck — lockdown — and most businesses were forced to shutter their doors, it fell to these now once-gymgoers to keep up their training routines. What commenced was an all-out scramble to get set up with the essentials at home, resulting in shortages, reselling, and price-gouging beyond belief. Granted, the supply eventually caught up with the demand, but there were a rough couple of months when many people were pouring their own plates out of cement just to make sure that they had enough weight on hand.