Yellowstone County Fireworks Ban Doesn’t Infringe on Your Rights (OPINION)

With congress passing an infrastructure bill, I was thinking about what infrastructure improvements we could make around Billings. A new way down off of the rims would be nice, or a quicker way to connect the west end with the heights, that's always a 30-minute trip at least. Maybe a better truck route to help with traffic flow. No matter what the plan, it's going to be expensive, but let's use a crystal ball to plan for down the road, so we are prepared and paid for now rather than later.