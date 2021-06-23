Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Hear Colombian Superstar Juanes Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

By Chad Childers
Posted by 
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The upcoming Metallica Blacklist release certainly shows the diverse amount of acts the veteran metal band has influenced over the years, with a who's who of world renowned musicians from a variety of different genres taking on the band's music. One of the two new songs issued alongside the The Black Album reissue and covers release announcement is a fresh cover by Colombian superstar Juanes, who leaves his own stamp on the Black Album favorite, "Enter Sandman."

kmhk.com
Community Policy
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
979
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Juanes
Person
Miley
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#Enter Sandman#Rock Al Parque Festival#Black Album#Royal Blood#Weekly Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
Related
MusicBillboard

Miley Cyrus Covers Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' With Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma & More

Nothing else matters except for Miley Cyrus' new Metallica cover -- and she didn't do the honors alone for this new tribute. The Plastic Hearts star teased in an interview earlier this year that she enlisted Sir Elton John, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and frequent collaborator Watt for a cover of the rock band's 1991 hit "Nothing Else Matters" for an upcoming Metallica covers album. On Tuesday (June 22), Cyrus revealed the other "all-star" in her band: Metallica's very own bassist Robert Trujillo.
Musicriver1037.com

Metallica to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘The Black Album’s 30th Anniversary with reissue and star-studded covers

Metallica announced on Tuesday that the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Black Album with a reissue of their 991 album, as well as a companion set titled The Metallica Blacklist, which will contain covers by 53 major recording artists. The band also announced that 100% of the proceeds from The Metallica Blacklist will benefit 52 charities, split between the band’s own All Within My Hands Foundation, and the charities selected by the artists who appear on the covers album.
Daytona Beach, FLMetalSucks

Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam” Gets a Unique 30th Anniversary Cover by YouTube All-Stars

YouTube metal all-stars Anthony Vincent, Steve Terreberry, Rudy Ayoub, Hiram Hernandez, Gigi Zimmer, and wienerdrums have teamed up for a special thirtieth anniversary cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam.” Some of you are going to love it; some of you are going to hate it. None of you will be able to deny that it’s a truly singular take on the song that does a good job of balancing homage and invention. (They also do something really cool at the end at that I won’t spoil for you here.)
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Metallica re-revisit the basement to share a 1990 demo of Enter Sandman ahead of epic Black Album reissue

The early basement take showcases the band's first recorded experiments with the track, giving the stadium-metal classic a Saturday afternoon at the guitar store vibe. In lieu of the gigantic, super-massive 30th anniversary release of The Black Album, Metallica has shared a previously unreleased demo of Enter Sandman that was recorded in drummer Lars Ulrich's basement in the summer of 1990.
Musicedm.com

Chase & Status to Appear on Massive Metallica Cover Album

Legendary electronic music tandem Chase & Status have revealed a new remix for Metallica, who recently announced a special compilation covering songs from their seminal 1991 self-titled album. Chase & Status revealed that the metal icons reached out to them and gave them a choice of which track to rework...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Hear St. Vincent + More Cover Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’

Among the many artists featured on Metallica's upcoming Blacklist album are St. Vincent, Sam Fender and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, who've all just released covers of Metallica's "Sad But True." The covers were released shortly after Metallica shared their own alternate studio version of the song earlier today...
Musicwmmr.com

Metallica: Hear Alternate Studio Cut, New Covers of ‘Sad But True’

Metallica is slowly unveiling previews to their massive 30th anniversary reissue of their classic self-titled album (aka: “The Black Album.”) Three new track previews are now available of their hit single “Sad But True.” The first preview is of an alternate studio recording dubbed “Take 36 – February 5, 1991” that can be found on the “Rough & Alternate Mixes” part of the Remastered Deluxe Box Set.
MusicNew Haven Register

Hear Jason Isbell Transform Metallica's 'Sad But True' into a Breakneck Blues Jam

Jason Isbell trades the plodding drums and rhythm of Metallica’s “Sad But True” for nasty slide guitar played at breakneck speed. Isbell’s version of the song will appear on the heavy metal pioneers’ upcoming 30th anniversary edition of 1991’s Black Album. Backed by his group the 400 Unit, Isbell careens...
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Alex Lifeson, Tom Morello + Kirk Hammett Are Working on a New Song Together

Former Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recently revealed that he's working on a guitar-driven, collaborative song with Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and Metallica's Kirk Hammett. All three guitarists are adding their unique playing styles to the upcoming track that came about because of a virtual "guitar summit" in which...
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Hear St. Vincent take on Kirk Hammett’s solo in dark reimagining of Metallica’s Sad But True

Last week, Metallica announced The Metallica Blacklist, perhaps the most ambitious covers album ever assembled with an almighty 53 artists paying homage to the metal icons’ landmark 1991 self-titled effort, commonly known as The Black Album. We’ve already heard Miley Cyrus’s take on Nothing Else Matters, and now one of the record’s most intriguing pairings has broken cover, as St. Vincent tackles Sad But True.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Whale 99.1 FM

John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Iron Maiden Among New Funko Figures

Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant – randomly inserted into select boxes – will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.
Music101wkqx.com

Dave Grohl says Nirvana was influenced by….disco

When you think of Nirvana and Smells Like Teen Spirit do you think of raw ruthless energy…but do you think of disco? Dave Grohl spoke to Pharrell about how he lifted all his signature drum sounds from bands like Cameo and The Gap Band. Check this out. Crazy right? Further...