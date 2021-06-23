Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What's Next For Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Stock?

By Tyler Bundy
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pershing Square Tontine Holdings LTD. (NASDAQ:PSTH) SPAC was moving Wednesday after the SPAC reached a deal with French media conglomerate Vivendi. Over the weekend, Vivendi reached an agreement for a 10% investment in Universal by William Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. The stock is trending on social media sites.

www.benzinga.com
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Moving Average#Relative Strength Index#Psth Rrb#Spac#French#Universal#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Paychex

Within the last quarter, Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Paychex evaluate the company at an average price target of $98.82 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $89.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Synchrony Finl

Within the last quarter, Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Synchrony Finl evaluate the company at an average price target of $53.5 with a high of $59.00 and a low of $48.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021

The S&P 500 continued its late-2020 momentum in the first two quarters of the year, gaining more than 15% year-to-date. Most U.S. investors have had a lot of winners in their portfolios so far this year, but some stocks certainly performed better than others. Here’s a look at the 10...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding AT&T's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $29.3. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Oracle's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $82.19. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $120.93 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Petrobras Brasileiro

Shares of Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $11.92. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $1.17 during Friday’s after-market session. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs’s trading volume hit 1.0 million shares by close, accounting for 12.06% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $182.7 million. Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Lordstown Motors Dips Lower: Technical Levels To Watch

Lordstown Motors was down 10.82% at $9.23 at market close Friday. Shares have been forming into what technical traders could call a head and shoulders pattern. The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Sells $185,980,000.00 in Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64. The SPDR S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

XPeng Stock Breaks Resistance: What's Next?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares were moving Thursday after the company announced it delivered a record number of cars in June. The company delivered 6,565 vehicles in June, up from 5,686 vehicles in May. In the second quarter, the company delivered almost 17,400 vehicles, up from 13,300 in the first quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With DiDi Stock Today?

DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) is trading lower Friday morning after China announced it will be performing a cybersecurity review of the China-based ride-hailing service company. According to an announcement on the Cyberspace Administration of China's website, new user registration will be halted for the duration of the cybersecurity review.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Basket of Stocks Is Up 85% in 1 Year -- but Could Still Be a Bargain

Just over a year ago, I wrote an article where I suggested a basket of five real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that focus on retail properties. At the time (about three months into the COVID-19 pandemic), there was tremendous uncertainty about the future of retail. We had no idea whether a safe and effective vaccine would ever be developed, and for all we knew, capacity limitations and social distancing would be around for years.
StocksForbes

What’s Next For Dillard’s Stock After A 35% Rise In A Month?

Dillard’s stock (NYSE: DDS), an apparel and home furnishings department store chain, has increased around 35% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month) and currently stands at roughly $178. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned only a marginal growth during the same period. Now, is DDS stock poised to grow further? We believe the company remains fundamentally undervalued and there could be room for gains in the stock going forward. Specifically, there is a 56% chance of a rise for Dillard’s stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on DDS Stock Chances of Rise for more details.
Plainfield, ILForbes

What’s Behind The 20% Rally In Diageo Stock?

Diageo stock (NYSE: DEO) has increased more than 21% in the last six months and now trades close to $193 per share. Along with a successful vaccine rollout, lifting of lockdowns, reopening of restaurants/pubs, and improving consumer sentiment, company specific factors were also responsible for the recent rally. The company has been lately witnessing robust trends in North America, its largest market. Sales in North America accelerated 12.3% in the first half of FY2021. Strong consumer demand, market share growth in the spirits category, positive category mix, and uninterrupted stock replenishments by distributors and retailers have been key drivers for the region’s growth. The momentum is expected to continue in the coming months. The company has also invested resources to leverage its e-commerce capabilities over recent months. Also, Diageo announced plans to expand its manufacturing capability by installing two can lines at a new facility in Plainfield, IL. The facility, which will be worth roughly $80 million, comes with the capacity to produce more than 25 million Ready-To-Drink cans and will be ready for commercial production by the summer of 2021.
StocksStreet.Com

What's Next for Stocks Heading Into the Typically Weakest Quarter?

The second quarter of 2021 is now in the books, and it looks good with the S&P 500 rising 8.2%, the DJIA up 4.6%, and the Nasdaq gaining 9.5%. However, under the surface, sharp rotations and sector shifts made for some tricky trading. The most significant shift this quarter was...