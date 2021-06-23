What's Next For Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Stock?

Diageo stock (NYSE: DEO) has increased more than 21% in the last six months and now trades close to $193 per share. Along with a successful vaccine rollout, lifting of lockdowns, reopening of restaurants/pubs, and improving consumer sentiment, company specific factors were also responsible for the recent rally. The company has been lately witnessing robust trends in North America, its largest market. Sales in North America accelerated 12.3% in the first half of FY2021. Strong consumer demand, market share growth in the spirits category, positive category mix, and uninterrupted stock replenishments by distributors and retailers have been key drivers for the region’s growth. The momentum is expected to continue in the coming months. The company has also invested resources to leverage its e-commerce capabilities over recent months. Also, Diageo announced plans to expand its manufacturing capability by installing two can lines at a new facility in Plainfield, IL. The facility, which will be worth roughly $80 million, comes with the capacity to produce more than 25 million Ready-To-Drink cans and will be ready for commercial production by the summer of 2021.