On Monday, June 29, a family's worst nightmare came true after a massive fire destroyed everything they own, including an irreplaceable urn filled with a loved one's ashes. Kassandra De Luna tells MySA she and her family were in bed just after midnight when they started to smell smoke in their apartment off Babcock Road. As soon as she looked out the window, De Luna says she saw the red flames and quickly ran out of their home with her four children.