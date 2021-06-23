The 6 Best Fashion Podcasts to Listen to Right Now

Hot girl summer is officially on. And I don’t know about you, but the thought of finally being able to bask in the presence of friends and family for over a year’s worth of catching up gives me literal butterflies. Beyond that, I’m sure many of us are just as excited to ditch our drabby loungewear and messy buns for something fancier, something livelier. There’s nothing like a standout, glowy makeup look to make you feel like an actual queen, especially after a year alone with your bare face under a mask. Whether that looks like a vibrant liner, bronzing to the gods or opting for blindingly shimmery lip gloss, it’s your time to shine.