Stock of the Day: OLB Group (OLB)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a ten-for-one split of CoStar Group's common stock in the form of a stock dividend in an effort to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. The Board set June 17, 2021 as the record date for the stock dividend. Each stockholder of record at the close of business on the record date will receive a dividend of nine additional shares of common stock for each then-held share. The dividend shares are scheduled to be distributed after the close of trading on June 25, 2021 and to begin trading on a stock split-adjusted basis on June 28, 2021.