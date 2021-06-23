Cancel
Stocks

Stock of the Day: OLB Group (OLB)

By Patton Hunnicutt
OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) 13.61% Change. At press time, OLB Group was up 0.67 [13.61%]. This time last year, OLB sat at roughly the same price. While the stock rose, spiked, and fell in the past year, it appears to hover around a mean price in the $5.00 range. Why...

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Paychex

Within the last quarter, Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Paychex evaluate the company at an average price target of $98.82 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $89.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Synchrony Finl

Within the last quarter, Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Synchrony Finl evaluate the company at an average price target of $53.5 with a high of $59.00 and a low of $48.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MSC Industrial Direct Co

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for MSC Industrial Direct Co. The company has an average price target of $97.2 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $89.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2021

The S&P 500 continued its late-2020 momentum in the first two quarters of the year, gaining more than 15% year-to-date. Most U.S. investors have had a lot of winners in their portfolios so far this year, but some stocks certainly performed better than others. Here’s a look at the 10...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Zscaler

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 17 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Zscaler evaluate the company at an average price target of $223.41 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $190.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Should Be Buying Apple Stock

After having its slowest start to a year in five years, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the best performing FAANG name this week. The panel on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" discussed Friday why investors should be putting money to work in Apple. Apple has been getting more and more endorsement...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Overseas Shipholding Group Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) shares are trading higher by 33% at $2.82 after Saltchuk Holdings reported it submitted a preliminary non-binding proposal to Overseas Shipholding Group's board to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company not already owned for $3 per share. Overseas Shipholding Group is a...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Snap's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $68.29. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSE:SPXU) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $17.57. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR S&P 500

On Friday, shares of SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE:SPY) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $433.25. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $10.19 during Friday’s after-market session. At the close, Bridgeline Digital’s trading volume reached 5.5 million shares. This is 158.18% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $65.7 million. Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 2.79%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64. The SPDR S&P 500...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $83,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Costar Group (CSGP) Announces 10-for-1 Stock Split

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a ten-for-one split of CoStar Group's common stock in the form of a stock dividend in an effort to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors. The Board set June 17, 2021 as the record date for the stock dividend. Each stockholder of record at the close of business on the record date will receive a dividend of nine additional shares of common stock for each then-held share. The dividend shares are scheduled to be distributed after the close of trading on June 25, 2021 and to begin trading on a stock split-adjusted basis on June 28, 2021.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Best Stock of the Day: TAT Technologies (TATT). See Why!

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ: TATT) is an Israeli company, headquartered in Gedera, producing environmental control products for a wide range of industries. At press time, TATT stock was up 3.275 or 55.3%, rising dramatically from the $4 range a year ago. The price spiked this week after a significant press release from the firm, and it continues to rise even now.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Michael Weening Sells 8,419 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort L.P. Invests $277,000 in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Loews Corp Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Loews Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.